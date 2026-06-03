Alex Cook News: Back from intercostal strain
Triple-A Durham activated Cook (intercostal) from the 7-day injured list May 23.
Cook ended up missing a little over two weeks of action due to an intercostal strain, having turned in back-to-back scoreless outings since returning to the mound. The 25-year-old right-hander has made 13 appearances (three starts) at the Triple-A level in 2026, posting a 5.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB covering 14.1 innings.
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