Alex Faedo Injury: Headed to IL with shoulder issue
Faedo will begin the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that an MRI on Faedo's shoulder didn't reveal anything "too alarming," but the right-hander will be shut down for a bit. Faedo had been in line for an Opening Day bullpen spot but will now be sidelined several weeks, at minimum.
