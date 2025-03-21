Fantasy Baseball
Alex Faedo headshot

Alex Faedo Injury: Headed to IL with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Faedo will begin the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that an MRI on Faedo's shoulder didn't reveal anything "too alarming," but the right-hander will be shut down for a bit. Faedo had been in line for an Opening Day bullpen spot but will now be sidelined several weeks, at minimum.

Alex Faedo
Tampa Bay Rays
