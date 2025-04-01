Fantasy Baseball
Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo Injury: Opens season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

The Rays placed Faedo on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Faedo opened the season on the shelf after reporting discomfort in his shoulder following his final Grapefruit League appearance March 12. He's eligible to return from the IL beginning April 8, but since he's currently shut down from throwing, Faedo is likely multiple weeks away from making his Rays debut.

