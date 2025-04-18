Alex Faedo Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

The Rays transferred Faedo (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faedo has been battling through right shoulder discomfort since spring training, and his move to the 60-day IL means he won't likely return until late May or early June. The move makes room on the Rays' 40-man roster for Chandler Simpson, who Tampa Bay recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday.