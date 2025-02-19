Alex Faedo News: Healthy for spring training

Faedo (shoulder) tossed a live batting practice session Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While he was with the Tigers last season, Faedo didn't pitch after Aug. 20 due to a strained right shoulder, but his ability to throw a live BP session in the early stages of spring training confirms that he's healthy. The 29-year-old right-hander will be competing for a spot in the Tampa Bay bullpen after turning in a 3.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55:28 K:BB in 57.1 innings over his 37 appearances for the Tigers in 2024. Faedo doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Rays would have to expose him to waivers if he isn't kept on the Opening Day roster or placed on the injured list to begin the season.