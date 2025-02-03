Fantasy Baseball
Alex Faedo headshot

Alex Faedo News: Traded to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

The Rays acquired Faedo from the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Enderson Delgado and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Faedo had been removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster and will now join a new organization. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so the Rays will need to carry him on their Opening Day roster or put him through the waivers process. Faedo has a career 5.00 ERA over 30 starts and 3.44 ERA over 34 relief appearances at the big-league level.

