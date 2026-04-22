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Alex Freeland News: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Freeland is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freeland will get a rest day after going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to San Francisco. Miguel Rojas will start at second base Wednesday and bat ninth.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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