Alex Freeland News: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Freeland is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Freeland will get a rest day after going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to San Francisco. Miguel Rojas will start at second base Wednesday and bat ninth.
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