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Alex Freeland News: Clubs third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Freeland went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.

Freeland has started three of the Dodgers' last four games and appears to be the preferred strong-side platoon option at second base for now. The infielder had gone hitless in his first two games during this call-up, but Sunday's performance was his sixth multi-hit effort in 36 games this season. He's batting .236 with a .679 OPS, three homers, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 121 plate appearances on the year.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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