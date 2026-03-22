Alex Freeland headshot

Alex Freeland News: Cracks Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Freeland was informed Sunday that he made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeland struggled to a .116/.286/.233 slash line in 18 spring games, but an 11:11 BB:K showcases his patience at the plate. He should operate as a utility infielder to begin the season for the Dodgers.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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