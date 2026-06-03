Alex Freeland headshot

Alex Freeland News: Gets aboard four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Freeland went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeland has gone 6-for-11 over his last four games. The infielder's steal was his first of the season. He's hitting .254 with a .705 OPS, three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles across 131 plate appearances. Freeland is poised to continue serving in a strong-side platoon role at second base at least until Tommy Edman (ankle) is ready for his season debut, which is likely to come in the middle of June.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
33 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
40 days ago