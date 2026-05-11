Alex Freeland News: Heading to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Freeland has operated as the Dodgers' primary second baseman this season but has slashed an underwhelming .235/.309/.337 with an elevated 28.6 percent strikeout rate. With Mookie Betts (oblique) back from the injured list, the Dodgers will likely slide Hyeseong Kim from shortstop to second base, while Freeland continues to play regularly at Oklahoma City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More