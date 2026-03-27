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Alex Freeland News: Homer, double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Freeland went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeland made his first start of the season at second base after Miguel Rojas got the nod at the keystone for Opening Day. Over 97 regular-season plate appearances in 2025, Freeland posted a .190/.292/.310 slash line with two home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base. He'll have an extended audition early in the season while Tommy Edman (ankle) is on the shelf. With the Dodgers' outfield mix set and Edman likely to see his time at second base once healthy, Freeland will need to perform well to stick around on the major-league roster as a potential utility bat. Hyeseong Kim is also in the mix for time at second base, which could make it difficult for Freeland to carve out enough playing time to help in most fantasy formats.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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