Alex Freeland News: Moved to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Freeland to minor-league camp Thursday.

Freeland breezed through the Dodgers' farm system last season, reaching Triple-A Oklahoma City by early August after starting the year with High-A Great Lakes. His bat stayed hot during Cactus League play, as he went 3-for-10 with a home run and three runs scored over eight games, though he also struck out six times. The 23-year-old will return to Triple-A to begin the 2025 campaign, but he's put himself in a good position to make his major-league debut at some point this year.