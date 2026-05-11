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Alex Freeland News: Optioned back to OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeland has operated as the Dodgers' primary second baseman this season but has slashed an underwhelming .235/.309/.337 with an elevated 28.6 percent strikeout rate. With Mookie Betts (oblique) back from the injured list, the Dodgers will likely slide Hyeseong Kim from shortstop to second base, while Freeland continues to play regularly at OKC.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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