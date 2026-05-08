Alex Freeland headshot

Alex Freeland News: Out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:13pm

Freeland isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Freeland has gone 5-for-14 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored since the beginning of May, but the Dodgers will keep him on the bench to begin Friday's series opener. Santiago Espinal will get the nod at second base and bat ninth.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
31 days ago