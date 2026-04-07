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Alex Freeland News: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Freeland went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored during the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Freeland reached base safely in each of his three plate appearances Tuesday, driving in a run in the fifth inning while crossing home plate himself in the third and ninth. He has struggled at the plate early on in the season, but Freeland has just 38 big-league games under his belt since 2025 and continues to adjust to major-league pitching. He'll continue to serve in an everyday role at second base until Tommy Edman (ankle) returns from the 10-day injured list.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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