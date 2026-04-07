Alex Freeland News: Perfect at plate Tuesday
Freeland went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored during the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Freeland reached base safely in each of his three plate appearances Tuesday, driving in a run in the fifth inning while crossing home plate himself in the third and ninth. He has struggled at the plate early on in the season, but Freeland has just 38 big-league games under his belt since 2025 and continues to adjust to major-league pitching. He'll continue to serve in an everyday role at second base until Tommy Edman (ankle) returns from the 10-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues33 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues145 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Freeland See More