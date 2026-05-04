Alex Freeland News: Pops second homer in win

Freeland went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-3 win over Houston.

Freeland took advantage of Houston's short porch in left field, swatting an opposite-field solo homer in the second inning. It marked his second long ball and second three-hit effort of the campaign. The 24-year-old has seen increased opportunities with Mookie Betts (oblique) and Tommy Edman (ankle) sidelined, producing at a .256/.316/.372 clip with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs across 29 appearances.