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Alex Freeland News: Pops second homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Freeland went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-3 win over Houston.

Freeland took advantage of Houston's short porch in left field, swatting an opposite-field solo homer in the second inning. It marked his second long ball and second three-hit effort of the campaign. The 24-year-old has seen increased opportunities with Mookie Betts (oblique) and Tommy Edman (ankle) sidelined, producing at a .256/.316/.372 clip with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs across 29 appearances.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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