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Alex Freeland News: Recalled from OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Dodgers recalled Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Freeland will return to Los Angeles to replace Enrique Hernandez, who is set to miss several weeks due to a severe left oblique strain. Freeland is expected to split reps at second base with Hyeseong Kim, though manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the former has earned a bit more runway and will therefore receive the lion's share of opportunities, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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