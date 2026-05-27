Alex Freeland News: Recalled from OKC
The Dodgers recalled Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Freeland will return to Los Angeles to replace Enrique Hernandez, who is set to miss several weeks due to a severe left oblique strain. Freeland is expected to split reps at second base with Hyeseong Kim, though manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the former has earned a bit more runway and will therefore receive the lion's share of opportunities, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
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