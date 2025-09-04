The move comes in order to make room on the active roster for Ben Rortvedt, who was selected by the Dodgers Thursday as Will Smith battles a hand injury. Alexis Diaz was also designated for assignment as part of the move. Freeland got the call at the end of July and slashed .190\/.292\/.310 across his first 97 plate appearances in the big leagues. The rookie infielder had been filling in for a multitude of Dodgers on the injured list, such as Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernandez and Hyeseong Kim. With some of them nearing a return or having already returned, Freeland might not rejoin the Dodgers in 2025.