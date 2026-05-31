Alex Freeland News: Seeing steady run at 2B

Freeland will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Freeland has gone hitless in five at-bats since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, but he'll crack the starting nine for the third time in four games nonetheless. With the Dodgers recently optioning Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A, Freeland should have a clear path to steady playing time at second base in the short term. However, Freeland's opportunities could take a hit once Tommy Edman (ankle) returns from the 60-day injured list, likely at some point in the next couple of weeks.