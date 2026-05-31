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Alex Freeland News: Seeing steady run at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Freeland will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Freeland has gone hitless in five at-bats since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, but he'll crack the starting nine for the third time in four games nonetheless. With the Dodgers recently optioning Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A, Freeland should have a clear path to steady playing time at second base in the short term. However, Freeland's opportunities could take a hit once Tommy Edman (ankle) returns from the 60-day injured list, likely at some point in the next couple of weeks.

Alex Freeland
Los Angeles Dodgers
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