Alex Hoppe News: Ready for MLB debut

Hoppe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Hoppe has appeared in eight games for Triple-A Tacoma in 2026 and has not surrendered a run on four hits with a 12:3 K:BB across eight innings. The 27-year-old will look to build off his early season minor-league success when he makes his MLB debut out of the bullpen. In a corresponding move, the Mariners designated Casey Legumina for assignment.