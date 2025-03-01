Fantasy Baseball
Alex Jackson headshot

Alex Jackson News: Competing for backup catcher job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 5:34pm

Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League win over Toronto.

Jackson drove in half of New York's runs in the exhibition contest, drilling a solo homer to left field in the fifth inning and adding a two-run double in the sixth. The 29-year-old is trying to secure the Yankees' backup catcher job this spring, with J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice also candidates for the role.

