Alex Jackson News: Designated for assignment
Jackson was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was acquired via trade from the Orioles in November and signed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract. However, the Twins later signed Victor Caratini to serve as the backup catcher. If he's not traded, Jackson will likely pass through waivers due to his contract and could accept an assignment to Triple-A to be Minnesota's third catcher.
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