Alex Jackson News: Makes case for backup catcher job

Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League win over Toronto.

Jackson drove in half of New York's runs in the exhibition contest, drilling a solo homer to left field in the fifth inning and adding a two-run double in the sixth. The 29-year-old is trying to secure the Yankees' backup catcher job this spring, with J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice also candidates for the role. Through three exhibition appearances, Jackson is slashing .250/.250/.750, though he's struck out five times and hasn't drawn a walk in eight at-bats.