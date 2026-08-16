Alex Jackson News: Passes through waivers

The Twins outrighted Jackson to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Jackson ended up clearing waivers after the Twins designated him for assignment Thursday. Since the 30-year-old catcher has been DFA'd before, he'll have the option of electing free agency if he prefers not to report to St. Paul. Before losing his spot on the 40-man roster, Jackson logged 69 plate appearances with the Twins and slashed .303/.333/.409 with one home run, five RBI and 11 runs.