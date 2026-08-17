Alex Jackson News: Returns to big club
The Twins selected Jackson's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Minnesota designated Jackson for assignment Thursday, but after clearing waivers, the 29-year-old will recapture a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Austin Martin (hamstring) heading to the injured list in a corresponding move. Jackson will still be the No. 3 option on the depth chart at catcher behind Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini and projects to see limited playing time upon rejoining the Twins.
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