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Alex Jackson News: Returns to big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Twins selected Jackson's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Minnesota designated Jackson for assignment Thursday, but after clearing waivers, the 29-year-old will recapture a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Austin Martin (hamstring) heading to the injured list in a corresponding move. Jackson will still be the No. 3 option on the depth chart at catcher behind Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini and projects to see limited playing time upon rejoining the Twins.

Alex Jackson
Minnesota Twins
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