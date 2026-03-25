Alex Jackson News: Staying in organization

Jackson will remain with the Twins organization after accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With the Twins electing to carry two catchers (Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini) on their Opening Day squad, Jackson was designated for assignment during the final roster cutdown of the spring. After none of the other 29 teams were willing to take on Jackson and his $1.35 million contract for 2026, he'll end up sticking around in the organization as catching depth. Jackson should be the top candidate for a promotion if Jeffers or Caratini misses time at any point.