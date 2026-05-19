Alex Jackson News: Up in big leagues
The Twins selected Jackson's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.
The 30-year-old failed to make Minnesota's Opening Day roster but elected to stay with the organization at Triple-A St. Paul, and he'll now get a chance in the majors with Ryan Jeffers (hand) landing on the injured list. Jackson had a .763 OPS in 100 plate appearances with the Orioles in 2025 and should serve as the backup catcher to Victor Caratini while Jeffers is sidelined.
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