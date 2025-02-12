Alex Lange Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Tigers placed Lange (lat) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lange entered spring training with a chance to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing right lat surgery in July, but his move to the 60-day IL will push his 2025 debut to at least mid-April. He hasn't suffered any setbacks since beginning a throwing program in December and has worked up to throwing off a mound twice per week. His roster spot will be given to John Brebbia, who signed a one-year deal with the Tigers on Wednesday.