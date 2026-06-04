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Alex Lange News: Records second save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Lange earned the save Thursday against the Twins, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Kansas City recently shifting toward a matchup-based approach in the ninth inning, Lange was called upon again to protect a two-run lead. The right-hander worked around a hit and a walk, allowing the potential winning run to come to the plate before inducing a game-ending groundout from Brooks Lee to secure his second save of the season and his second in as many days. Lange has been effective lately, holding opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 11 appearances, and he could continue to see additional save opportunities if the Royals stick with their current committee approach. He owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 28:15 K:BB across 28 innings.

Alex Lange
Kansas City Royals
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