Alex Lange News: Scoreless inning in loss
Lange allowed two hits and struck out two in one inning Thursday in the 10-9 loss to the Tigers.
Lange, the clubhouse leader in saves back in 2023, struggled mightily in 2024 largely due to command issues (17 walks in 18.2 innings) before being demoted to the minors. The 30-year-old missed the majority of last season, pitching only one time, with a lat injury, but signed with the Royals this offseason to slot in as a serviceable middle reliever. Kansas City has deployed Lange in more of an inning-eater role, compiling one or more innings in each of his last four appearances, to relative success (3.52 ERA).
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