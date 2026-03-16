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Alex Lange News: Scoreless spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Lange allowed a hit and a walk across 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered in relief of Cole Ragans with two outs in the fourth inning and closed the frame with no damage before firing a scoreless fifth inning that included a strikeout of Colson Montgomery. Lange has had an iffy spring, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks across seven innings, though he has recorded nine strikeouts. Coming off a pair of injury-riddled seasons with the Tigers that saw him throw a combined 19.2 innings at the MLB level over the past two campaigns, Lange is competing for one of the final bullpen spots with the Royals after signing a one-year deal with the club in November.

Alex Lange
Kansas City Royals
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