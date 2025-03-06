Alex McFarlane News: Looks healthy for 2025 season

McFarlane (elbow) is listed on the Philadelphia roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against Pittsburgh prospects, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty McFarlane appears to be heading into the 2025 season at full health after he didn't pitch in 2024 while recovering from his September 2023 Tommy John surgery. Before requiring surgery that season, McFarlane made 16 starts for Single-A Clearwater and turned in a 5.84 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 68:38 K:BB in 49.1 innings.