Alex McFarlane News: Opening season at Double-A

March 9, 2026

The Phillies optioned McFarlane to Double-A Reading on Sunday.

McFarlane was awarded a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster over the winter after turning in a 4.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 82:43 K:BB over 80 innings between Reading and High-A Jersey Shore in his first season back in action following his September 2023 Tommy John surgery.The 24-year-old righty is regarded as one of the more exciting young arms in the Philadelphia system, but he's likely at least a year away from contributing for the big club.

