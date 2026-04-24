Alex McFarlane News: Summoned from Double-A
The Phillies recalled McFarlane from Double-A Reading on Friday.
McFarlane has moved to the bullpen this season with Reading and posted a 1.42 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over his first 6.1 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander will provide manager Rob Thomson with a fresh bullpen arm, and while he has the upside to eventually work the late innings, the 24-year-old will likely be used in low-leverage spots initially.
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