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Alex McFarlane News: Summoned from Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Phillies recalled McFarlane from Double-A Reading on Friday.

McFarlane has moved to the bullpen this season with Reading and posted a 1.42 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over his first 6.1 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander will provide manager Rob Thomson with a fresh bullpen arm, and while he has the upside to eventually work the late innings, the 24-year-old will likely be used in low-leverage spots initially.

Alex McFarlane
Philadelphia Phillies
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