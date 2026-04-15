Alex Verdugo Injury: Recovering from sore shoulder

Verdugo has been rehabbing a sore throwing shoulder at the Padres' spring training complex in Arizona and is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso in a couple of weeks once fully healthy, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran outfielder signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on March 1, but the injury explains why he hasn't seen game action since the final week of the Cactus League. After posting a lowly .585 OPS over 213 plate appearances in the majors with Atlanta in 2025, Verdugo will likely need to find success over an extended period of time at El Paso before putting himself in consideration for a promotion to San Diego.