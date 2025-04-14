Alex Verdugo News: Expected to join Atlanta this week

Verdugo is expected to join Atlanta's active roster this week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Verdugo has participated in seven games with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 4-for-22 with a pair of home runs, including one long ball on Sunday. It's uncertain whether Verdugo will join Atlanta on Monday for the start of its series in Toronto or on Friday when the club begins a homestand, but "all signs point" to the veteran outfielder being recalled this week, per O'Brien. Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz have both struggled, so Verdugo figures to immediately get an opportunity at regular playing time in the outfield corners for Atlanta.