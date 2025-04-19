Fantasy Baseball
Alex Verdugo News: Hitless in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Verdugo went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's win over the Twins.

The 28-year-old outfielder hit leadoff in his debut for Atlanta, but he wasn't able to reach base despite hitting a couple balls hard. Verdugo is hoping to regain his form after a rough 2024 campaign with the Yankees -- over the five seasons prior, he'd slashed .283/.338/.432 between the Dodgers and the Red Sox.

