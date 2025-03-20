Alex Verdugo News: Inks $1.5 million deal with Atlanta

Atlanta signed Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Verdugo's free-agent market has been quiet all winter, but he's finally managed to land a major-league deal a week before Opening Day. It's not clear when Verdugo might be able to play, but when he's ready he will offer an alternative to Jarred Kelenic in right field until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready. Verdugo slashed only .233/.291/.356 across 149 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2024.