Alex Verdugo News: Knocks in game-winning run

Verdugo went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in Monday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Verdugo entered Monday's game in a mini slump, having gone 1-for-24 over his last six games. He was able to send the home crowd happy in the ninth inning, when he smacked a single to center field off Andrew Chafin that brought Eli White home for the game-winning run. It was Verdugo's fifth multi-hit game of the year, and he's slashing .250/.305/.341 with eight RBI and 11 runs scored this season.