Alex Verdugo News: Links up with San Diego
Verdugo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The veteran outfielder signed with Atlanta for the 2025 campaign and had a .585 OPS in 56 games before being designated for assignment in early July. Verdugo will report to minor-league camp for the Padres, and it's difficult to envision a realistic path to him making the Opening Day roster.
