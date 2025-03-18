Alex Verdugo News: No MLB offers in free agency

Verdugo has yet to receive an offer for a major-league deal since becoming a free agent in November, a league source tells Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Verdugo lacks the power profile most teams value in corner outfielders, but as an under-30 player with a career 101 wRC+ over parts of eight seasons in the majors, it comes as a surprise that he apparently hasn't been offered anything more than a minor-league deal throughout the winter and spring. Given his track record in the big leagues, Verdugo has understandably been unwilling to sign what he perceives as a below-market deal, but he may have to wait for a team's outfield depth to be tested by injuries early in the season before he gets an offer to his liking. While he waits for an opportunity, Verdugo has reportedly kept himself in playing shape by training on his own at his home in Arizona.