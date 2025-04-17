Alex Verdugo News: Recalled to Atlanta
Atlanta recalled Verdugo from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Verdugo played nine games at Gwinnett after signing with Atlanta in late March, slashing .207/.303/.448 with two home runs and a 2:2 K:BB over 33 plate appearances. The 28-year-old is coming off a lackluster 2024 campaign that saw him post a .647 OPS across 149 regular-season contests, but with Atlanta's injuries and lack of production in the corner outfield spots, along with Jurickson Profar's PED suspension, Verdugo should receive something close to everyday playing time.
