Alex Vesia News: Can't hold lead Thursday

Vesia was charged with a blown save Thursday versus Arizona, as he allowed an inherited runner to score while giving up one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Vesia has been very reliable for Los Angeles this season, and he was called upon in the eighth inning with the Dodgers up a run. The Diamondbacks had runners on first and second with one out, and the lefty was able to retire the first batter he faced on a flyout. However, Geraldo Perdomo proceeded to stroke a single to center field to tie the game up. It was the first blown save of the season for Vesia, though he still managed to extend his streak of scoreless outings to 10 since the run wasn't charged to him. With Edwin Diaz sidelined due to an elbow injury, Tanner Scott has emerged as Los Angeles' top closer, but Vesia has been one of the club's primary setup men. He's tied for the team lead with eight holds and has notched two saves while posting a 2.14 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 21 innings spanning 27 appearances.