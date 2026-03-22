Alex Vesia News: Excelling in spring play
Vesia has allowed one earned run on three hits while posting a 7:1 K:BB over 5.2 innings through seven appearances in Cactus League action.
A personal matter resulted in Vesia not being part of Los Angeles' World Series roster last season, but the lefty reliever has been back with the team for camp. He's slated to be one of the Dodgers' top setup men after posting a 3.02 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 80:22 K:BB across 59.2 frames spanning 68 regular-season appearances last year while notching five saves and a team-high 26 holds.
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