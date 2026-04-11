Alex Vesia News: Faces one batter for save

Vesia struck out the only batter he faced to earn a save Saturday against the Rangers.

The Dodgers took a three-run lead into the ninth inning and turned to Blake Treinen to close things out. Treinen got two outs but also allowed two baserunners on a walk and an error, and Vesia was brought in to face lefty Evan Carter, who was then swapped out for pinch hitter Danny Jansen. Vesia got the job done, fanning Jansen on six pitches to end the contest. The save was Vesia's first of the season after he recorded five saves each of the past two regular seasons. He's one of Los Angeles' top setup men but probably won't see many more save chances since Edwin Diaz, who was unavailable Saturday (per Jack Harris of the California Post) after throwing 23 pitches Friday, is locked into the closer role.