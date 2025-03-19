Fantasy Baseball
Alex Vesia News: Finishes off sweep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 7:35am

Vesia struck out one and allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Cubs in Tokyo.

Tanner Scott secured the save in Tuesday's season opener, and it was Vesia that received the call Wednesday after Kirby Yates worked the eighth inning. Vesia was one of the best relievers in baseball last season with a 1.76 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 67 appearances while recording five saves and 14 holds, but he's unlikely to be a consistent source of saves in 2025 given the offseason additions of Scott and Yates.

