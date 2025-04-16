Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Vesia headshot

Alex Vesia News: Nabs fifth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Vesia earned a hold against Colorado on Tuesday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning.

Vesia entered in the eighth inning and walked Ryan McMahon on seven pitches to begin his outing, but he needed only four more pitches to get out of the frame, as he induced a groundball double play and a flyout to the next two batters. The lefty reliever has been a key high-leverage part of Los Angeles' bullpen, racking up five holds and one save over 10 appearances. Vesia has posted a 14:6 K:BB along with a 2.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 10 innings this season.

Alex Vesia
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now