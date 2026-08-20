Alex Vesia News: Rough second half continues

Vesia was charged with a blown save Wednesday against Colorado after giving up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over one inning.

Vesia was summoned from the bullpen to begin the seventh inning with the Dodgers up 4-2. The lefty reliever couldn't protect the lead, issuing a two-out walk that was followed by a two-run Mickey Moniak homer. Vesia was excellent in the first half of the campaign, posting a 2.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 31.2 innings. However, he's been much less effective since the All-Star break, compiling a 5.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 13:10 K:BB across 12.2 frames spanning 15 appearances. He's likely to remain a high-leverage option for manager Dave Roberts, however, given his history of playoff success.