Alex Young Injury: Could require Tommy John surgery
Young traveled back to Cincinnati be examined by the Reds' orthopedist to determine whether he needs Tommy John surgery, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's not clear when Young was injured, but he last appeared in a Cactus League game March 8 and was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday. The Reds should have more information on his status later this week.
